Police investigating single-vehicle crash that killed man near Strip

Police on Wednesday announced they are investigating after a 33-year-old man was killed in a collision near the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro Police said officers responded to reports of a fixed-object collision at the intersection of Sands Avenue and Manhattan Street at 8:22 a.m. Friday. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2003 Ford F-150 had turned left from Sands onto Manhattan and collided with a county light pole, police said.

Bystanders from a nearby construction site attempted to help the driver and administered CPR until medical personnel arrived at the scene, police said. The driver was transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries and was thought to have suffered a medical episode.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office notified police the driver’s cause of death was attributed to the collision, which remains under investigation. The name of the man was not released.