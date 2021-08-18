Golden Knights to take part in preseason rookie tournament in Arizona

In another sign this season’s hockey schedule will start to look normal again, next month will feature the return of the Rookie Faceoff tournament, in which the youngest Golden Knights players will travel to Arizona for three exhibition games.

Golden Knights Rookie Faceoff (all games in Arizona) Sept. 17 —Vegas at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (Gila River Arena) Sept. 19 — Vegas at San Jose, 2 p.m. (Ice Den) Sept. 20 —Los Angeles at Vegas, 11 a.m. (Ice Den)

The Golden Knights will face rookie squads from the Coyotes, Sharks and Kings from Sept. 17 to 20, playing against Arizona at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and against San Jose and Los Angeles at the Coyotes’ practice facility in Scottsdale, Ariz.

There was no rookie tournament last year with the lack of a preseason. The Golden Knights last participated in a rookie showcase two years ago in Anaheim, Calif., headlined by Cody Glass, Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan, all of whom played with the NHL squad last season.

While rosters have not been announced, the Golden Knights have plenty of exciting young players they could send to Arizona. Peyton Krebs, a 2019 first-rounder, is on the cusp of a regular spot in the NHL, and Kaedan Korczak from the same draft class could go as well.

The tournament could also be the first chance to see top prospects Lukas Cormier (2020 third-round pick) and Zach Dean (2021 first-rounder) in Vegas uniforms.

Training camp for rookies opens for the Golden Knights on Sept. 15, with the first on-ice workout the next day. Main camp opens Sept. 22, and the first preseason game will be Sept. 26 against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights open the regular season Oct. 12 at home against the Seattle Kraken.