Best Bets: The Nutcracker, Journey, Jason Aldean and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Erik Kabik

If you were waiting for the right weekend to take in some holiday-themed live entertainment in Las Vegas, that time has come. But there’s also big-time country and rock concerts to consider, so get to planning and enjoy the sounds of the season.

NELLY & RED SHAHAN If you haven’t yet had the chance to return to Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, a favorite music venue for locals and tourists, Friday night might be the best reason yet. The National Finals Rodeo Hooey Party brings Southern hip-hop star Nelly and West Texas country rocker Red Shahan to the Bowl for a big celebration. December 10, brooklynbowl.com.

JOURNEY The classic rock favorites have been bringing all their iconic hits to the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in the past two weeks and are set to close out this mini-residency with two more concerts Friday and Saturday. With a new album on the horizon, here’s hoping Journey comes back to Vegas for more shows in 2022. December 10-11, virginhotelslv.com.

DIERKS BENTLEY The 14-time Grammy Award nominee returns to the Strip for a pair of concerts to close out rodeo week in Las Vegas, taking over the energetic Chelsea music hall at the Cosmopolitan. Jackson Dean is the opener for Bentley’s hit-filled sets Friday and Saturday. December 10-11, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

JASON ALDEAN He’s already one of the most popular country artists out there and he’s continuing to expand his audience with the release of an epic double-album in the coming months. Aldean’s Back in the Saddle tour touched down in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM Thursday night and he’s got two more shows set for the weekend. December 10-11, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com.

LANNIE COUNTS Easily one of the city’s most soulful and versatile voices, Lannie Counts performs “Christmas for the Soul” at the intimate Vegas Room, a candle-lit holiday concert and dinner show that will offer all the spirit you’ll need to close out 2021 and prepare for 2022. December 11, vegasnevadarooms.com.

THE NUTCRACKER Nevada Ballet Theatre returns to the stage at last at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts and kicks off its landmark 50th season with the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” on Saturday. Performances continue through December 26 including select shows with live music from members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic symphony orchestra. December 11-12, nevadaballet.org.