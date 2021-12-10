GOP will try anything to stop COVID, except the one thing that actually works

Alex Brandon / AP

Right-wing Sen. Ron Johnson’s claim that gargling with mouthwash can prevent COVID-19 infections and halt the spread of the coronavirus was misleading, irresponsible and appalling, but it wasn’t the least bit surprising. Rather, it was merely another reminder that the Republican Party has become the party of quackery.

Johnson, of Wisconsin, is among several GOP leaders — in name only — who refuse to govern unless governing involves the likes of rigging future elections, emboldening extremists, spreading lies and conspiracy theories, or delivering bogus medical advice promoted by fake experts on the internet.

Meanwhile, dubious doctors like Ronny Jackson and Mehmet Oz are coming in from the other direction to join Johnson and his ilk.

It’s a full circle of quacks. And people are dying as a result.

This isn’t a matter of opinion, but a fact. Look at National Public Radio’s recent study of COVID-19 deaths in some 3,000 counties across the United States. The research showed that in counties that voted 60% or higher for Donald Trump in 2020, the death rate was 2.73 times higher than counties that supported Joe Biden.

Not convinced? Then look at an October study by Charles Gaba, an independent health care analyst, which showed that COVID-19 deaths in the reddest 10th of the nation’s counties was six times higher than deaths in the bluest 10th.

Why the discrepancy? It’s all about vaccination rates, which are far higher for moderates than Republicans. The lies, misinformation and conspiracies coming from Johnson and his ilk have spurred vaccine hesitancy in Republican-majority areas, leaving Americans in those areas far more vulnerable to becoming infected and suffering severe illness.

“An unvaccinated person is three times as likely to lean Republican as they are to lean Democrat,” Liz Hamel, vice president of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told NPR. “If I wanted to guess if somebody was vaccinated or not and I could only know one thing about them, I would probably ask what their party affiliation is.”

Look at some of the remedies that the right has offered on COVID-19, and think about how effective they’ve been in protecting people and curbing the spread of the coronavirus: colloidal silver solution, anti-malarial drugs, horse dewormer, household bleach, hydrogen peroxide, ultraviolet light, megadoses of vitamin C and zinc, and so on, and so on.

On the other hand, what’s been statistically proven to work? Vaccines. They help prevent people from being infected, and reduce the risk of a severe illness that would require hospitalization.

The GOP’s extremist leadership won’t acknowledge this elemental fact, of course, even if Americans can see it with their own eyes — and even if many of the hypocritical Republican lawmakers themselves have gotten vaccinated.

That’s the party of quackery for you.

Today it’s Johnson claiming that the miracle cure is as simple as swishing Listerine in your mouth. (Not true — experts say most infections occur through the nasal cavities, which mouthwash doesn’t reach. Maybe Johnson should try his own remedy and shove his mouthwash up his nose, which wouldn’t work but would prevent him from saying stupid things for a while.) Yesterday it was Jackson, the former White House doctor, saying the omicron variant was an election ploy. (Wrong, real medical experts say it’s spreading like wildfire.)

All the while the GOP trades not only in voodoo science but leadership malpractice as well.

What will come tomorrow? There’s no telling.

But one thing’s for sure: COVID-19 keeps coming. If the virus could laugh, the GOP’s snake-oil remedies would have it in stitches.

The one scientifically clear way to stop it is by getting vaccinated. We can complain all we want, but unless we are part of the solution, we are the problem.