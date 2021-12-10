Woman sentenced to prison for young son’s 1986 disappearance

A woman whose young son disappeared 35 years ago in metro Las Vegas was sentenced Friday sentenced to two years in prison in connection with his presumed death.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Amy Fleming had pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter after originally being charged with murder, KLAS-TV reported.

Fleming pleaded guilty under a type of plea in which she admitted only that authorities had enough evidence to prove guilt.

Her son, 3-year-old Francillon Pierre, was reported missing in 1986. His body hasn't been found and it's not known how he died.

Fleming, and her then-boyfriend Mahaleel “Lee” Luster, told police they lost sight of the boy at a swap meet in North Las Vegas.

A letter that Fleming wrote to Luster was used as evidence to charge her with murder.

Luster has never been charged in the boy's disappearance, but he and Fleming have both served jail time in the past associated with the case for lying to police.