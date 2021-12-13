Nevada COVID activity rising, but far below 2020 levels

John Locher/AP

Nevada’s coronavirus activity is inching up since the Thanksgiving holiday but remains only a fraction of what it was this time last year.

As of today, the state is averaging 560 new daily cases of COVID-19 and a 7.6% test positivity rate, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, 659 people were hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of the virus.

On Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day, those numbers were 523 new daily cases with a 7.5% test positivity rate and 616 hospitalizations, state data show.

Contrast that with Dec. 13, 2020, when the state saw 2,738 cases, a 20.1% test positivity rate and 1,804 hospitalizations. This was in the thick of by far the most devastating virus wave and before the vaccine was available even to health care workers.

Current activity, though climbing, is also still well below this summer’s delta variant-fueled surge, which peaked in August with roughly 1,100 new cases a day in Nevada.

As of today, state and local health officials have not reported a case of the omicron variant, the latest virus strain deemed a variant of concern by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The strain had been confirmed in 30 states as of this morning. However, experts say preliminary data suggest that omicron may cause milder cases than delta.