Woman accused of arson in weekend house fire

A woman is accused of arson in a fire Saturday that did about $300,000 in damage to a vacant house, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

The fire occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Bonita Springs Court, near Jones Boulevard and Ann Road, officials said.

Neighbors called police prior to the fire to report a woman trying to break into homes and said they saw her go into the vacant house, fire department officials said. An officer in a police helicopter saw a woman leaving the house as it lit up inside with heavy fire, officials said.

The woman ran to an arriving police car and was subsequently arrested, officials said.

Jessica L. Jolley, 39, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of first-degree arson, fire department officials said.

The house has been vacant for a year and the owner was in the process of selling it, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the two-story house, officials said. It took about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded.