Police investigate shooting outside west Las Vegas shopping center

A victim is expected to survive after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a west Las Vegas shopping center, according to Metro Police.

The suspect and victim were in an argument in the parking lot of the mall in the 4300 block of Meadows Lane when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim’s injuries aren’t believed to the life-threatening, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is not related to another mall shooting this afternoon on the Strip, police said.