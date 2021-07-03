Economists are often wrong

On June 28, the Sun published the New York Times story, “Here’s why Washington can’t quit listening to Larry Summers.”

Unlike mathematics, economics is not a science. Economists guess at what is going to happen. Mathematicians prove things. On the web, look up a little history of three economists: Larry Summers, Alan Greenspan and Brooksley Born.

In 1999, Born warned that the unregulated derivatives in the economic market were a problem and an economic crash was possible. Summers, Greenspan and the powers in Washington, D.C., all disagreed with Born but she was right — and in 2008, the market crashed.

A better headline for the Times story would have been “Do not listen to the economists.”