Group wants to build apartments for Las Vegas women fighting drug addiction

A nonprofit foundation that provides drug treatment for women wants to build an onsite apartment complex for patients as they bridge the gap between intensive residential rehab and independent living.

WestCare Nevada provides patients with crisis care and transitional housing before they graduate to living on their own.

WestCare maintains a repurposed nursing home near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road for transitional housing at its women’s and children’s campus.

The women share small dormitory-style rooms with each other or their children, whom they are encouraged to keep at their side as they complete treatment.

Mothers can find motivation to fight addiction when they have their children with them, said Andrew Moran, development director for the WestCare Foundation. “They feel they're gonna make it,” he said.

The transitional housing building, however, is getting old, Moran said. WestCare wants to build an 84-unit apartment village on five undeveloped acres just east of the main facility. But it is still raising money for the project.

WestCare has raised about $3 million in individual gifts and grants from multiple foundations so far toward the estimated $12.9 million needed for full build-out. Most recently in June, they were granted a $2 million donation from an anonymous "angel donor." That’s enough to fund the construction of 14 apartments in addition to the utility linkages, trenches, sidewalks, exterior walls, landscaping for the facility and the first two apartments that will be covered by their additional funds.

Women can stay in transitional housing up to 18 months for free — grants cover the cost — while they work and save money to get back out on their own.

Leo Magrdichian, vice president of WestCare’s Nevada operations, said many patients suffered from multiple issues, including drug addiction, trauma, mental health disorders and housing challenges.

“Housing by itself is not going to address the problem,” said Magrdichian, a licensed clinical social worker.

Women also have access to social and medical services, vocational training and financial literacy education.

Two clients, Aubree and Sharon, are about to finish their stays at WestCare.

Aubree, a recovering meth user, chose WestCare over a sober living home because she could bring her 4-year-old daughter, Avery.

Aubree, 28, is pregnant, and her son is due in August. She’ll be in an apartment with her children soon.

Sharon was addicted to crack cocaine and living on the street before she came to WestCare.

Sharon, 55, said she had learned “how to live again” and was getting her own apartment in July after more than six months at the women’s campus.