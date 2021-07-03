Hospital staff must play it safe

The June 28 article story “At Las Vegas hospitals, about 1 in 4 workers still not vaccinated” is alarming.

Front-line health care workers all need to be 100% vaccinated. How trustworthy is it to send someone into a patient’s room and not be fully vaccinated? It seems unrealistic to me, especially for a healthcare worker. They are there to care for people who should not have to be concerned about whether the person(s) tasked to care for them might transmit COVID-19 to them.

Sounds odd.