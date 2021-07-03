Man killed in shooting at central Las Vegas apartment complex

A man was slain in a central Las Vegas apartment complex shooting early Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a person called 911 to report suspicious activity in the complex in the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard, police said.

The situation, which was later determined to be an argument between “multiple” people, escalated into gunshots, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

A possible motive was not disclosed, and no arrests were announced as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.