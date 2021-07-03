Metro investigating suspicious death in downtown Las Vegas

Homicide detectives were investigating the suspicious death of a man found Saturday morning in a Las Vegas apartment near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

The body was called in at 11:11 a.m. in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, police said in a news release.

Responding officers deemed the scene suspicious and summoned homicide detectives.

It wasn’t clear how the man died. A possible motive or possible suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.