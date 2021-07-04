How much do you know about July 4?

For 245 years now, Americans have had a red, white, and blue time celebrating the Fourth of July. We all know America’s independence was declared on that day in 1776. How many other things do you know that were associated with that landmark event? Find out in this short, fun quiz.

1. In one of history’s great ironies, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson (both signers of the Declaration of Independence), died on the same day. What was it?

A. July 4, 1800

B. July 4, 1826

C. July 4, 1850

D. July 4, 1876

2. A third president also died on July 4. Who was he?

A. George Washington

B. James Madison

C. James Monroe

D. Andrew Jackson

3. One only president was born on July 4. Who was he?

A. William McKinley

B. Teddy Roosevelt

C. Warren Harding

D. Calvin Coolidge

4. While Americans have celebrated July 4 since 1776, when did it become an official national holiday?

A. 1777

B. 1803

C. 1870

D. 1876

5. In 1778, what did Gen. George Washington do to help Continental soldiers celebrate July 4?

A. Let them have the day off

B. Distributed fireworks

C. Issued the first uniforms

D. Gave them a double ration of rum

6. In 1779, the event was celebrated July 5 instead of the 4th. Why?

A. The British were coming

B. July 4 fell on a Sunday

C. There was no gunpowder available for fireworks

D. People got the date wrong

7. John Adams advocated celebrating another date instead of the Fourth. Which was it, and why?

A. July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted for independence

B. August 2, 1776, when the Declaration was actually signed

C. March 16, 1776, when the British evacuated Boston

D. October 19, 1781, when Lord Cornwallis surrendered

8. In the years before the Civil War, it was considered very unpatriotic to do what on July 4?

A. Not fly the U.S. flag

B. Not have a parade

C. Not shoot fireworks

D. Not close a store or business

9. The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were both signed where?

A. The U.S. Capitol, Washington

B. Old North Church, Boston

C. Independence Hall, Philadelphia

D. Mount Vernon, Virginia

10. While most Revolutionary War combat concluded with the British surrender at Yorktown in 1781, when did the last British troops finally leave New York City?

A. July 4, 1781

B. Aug. 18, 1781

C. July 4, 1782

D. Nov. 25, 1783

Answers: 1-B, 2-C, 3-D, 4-C, 5-D, 6-B, 7-A, 8-D, 9-C, 10-D

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Send it to [email protected]