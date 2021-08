California woman hits $481,000 jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A woman from California won $481,000 while playing a slot machine Sunday at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The woman from El Cajon, Calif., hit the jackpot on a $5.60 bet at the Venetian while playing a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slot machine, according to a news release. She chose to remain anonymous.

The win came just eight days after a visitor at the Venetian won a $1.5 million while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.