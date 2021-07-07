Man, 20, facing murder count in east Las Vegas shooting

Metro Police

A man is facing a murder count in the May shooting death of another man at an east Las Vegas apartment complex, Metro Police announced today.

Christopher Najera was being held at the Clark County Detention Center, where he has been held since June 17 on unrelated charges, police said.

Najera, 20, was rebooked on a murder count a week later, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show. He is being held without bail, and his next court appearance is slated for October.

Police said they responded about 12:40 a.m. on May 5 to the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pecos Road, where they found a gravely wounded Tyreon Jackson.

The 25-year-old Las Vegan died from a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said today.

Police did not release additional details, including how they linked Najera to the slaying.