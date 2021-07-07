Police: Pedestrian hit by car last month dies from his injuries

A pedestrian hit by a car last month in the east valley has died, according to Metro Police.

The pedestrian was crossing Lamb Boulevard at Sherrill Avenue about 6 a.m. on June 13 when he was hit by a car, police said.

The driver, who was headed north on Lamb, hit her brakes but could not stop in time, police said. There is no marked crosswalk at the T intersection, police said.

At the time of the incident, the pedestrian was alert and speaking with the investigating officer, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office notified Metro that the man, Eulalio Caballero, 82, of Las Vegas, died of his injuries, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old Las Vegas woman, remained at the scene after the incident and showed no signs of impairment, police said. She was not injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.