Don’t let GOP stop Jan. 6 probe

Why are Republicans so afraid of the probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection? Could it be because it would reveal that then-President Donald Trump was to blame, and who else was involved?

They blocked the Senate’s bipartisan panel and now they do not like that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got the House to conduct a probe. They are complaining it is almost all Democratic and is not fair.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has the chance to appoint eight members to the committee if he so desires. He also said that any Republican who does accept a position will be stripped of any position he or she holds in the party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., declared, “Our nation and the families need to get answers” about who is responsible for the attack on the Capitol. We do need answers, no matter where the probe goes and whom it implicates.