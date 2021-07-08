Man found slain in North Las Vegas park, police say

North Las Vegas Police say they are investigating the homicide of a man found fatally injured in a park Thursday morning.

Police responded to the park in the 2600 block of East Tonopah Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, about 5:30 a.m.

Officers found the victim “suffering from an unknown type of injury,” police said. The man, who was believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

Citing an open investigation, police did not say if anyone has been arrested or if there’s a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.