Not a culture to be proud about

I wasn’t surprised by two recent stories, one on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful attempt in June of 2020 to invoke the Insurrection Act to prevent African Americans from peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd, and the other on a statement from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that Democrats are attempting to cancel “our” culture.

What culture might that be, considering Trump and Johnson are both WASPs over 65 years of age? And shouldn’t a senator and a former president know the definition of insurrection?

Fortunately, Trump’s aides prevented him from invoking the Insurrection Act, as it would have violated the First Amendment’s protections of free speech and peaceable assembly, and because insurrection is defined as a violent uprising against an authority or government.

Johnson, despite having ample time to review video of the Jan. 6 insurrection, said the almost all-white insurrectionists love this country, respect law enforcement and would never do anything to break the law. This after five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, and property damage of more than $1 million was caused while the insurrectionists chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Trump’s and Johnson’s culture that attempts to deprive African Americans of their First Amendment rights, compliments insurrectionists and votes against investigations of them is not a culture to which any of us should aspire.