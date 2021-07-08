Official: Even with virus cases rising, mask mandate not likely in Nevada

Nevada is averaging 369 new daily coronavirus cases as about 8.2% of tests statewide return positive for the virus, state officials said today.

Additionally, coronavirus hospitalizations across the state have spiked by 62% in the past 14 days, with most of those hospitalized patients in Clark County. The delta variant accounts for 59% of new cases sequenced, or more closely studied, by the state public health lab.

Candice McDaniel from the state Department of Health and Human Services attributed all of this to increased travel to the Las Vegas area, Clark County’s higher population density, the greater speed with which variants spread, and the intense summer heat driving people indoors.

About 45% of Clark County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Nevada Health Response. In Washoe County, by contrast, about 55% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

“For Clark County and Southern Nevada generally, lower vaccination rates including incomplete vaccinations, increased movement at social events, and relaxed masking behavior by unvaccinated individuals are likely contributing to the current spike in cases,” McDaniel said. “Increase in transmission will escalate much faster in Clark County, as it has four times the population of any Nevada county and high population density.”

Despite increased hospitalizations in Clark County, the area hasn’t seen a spike in deaths in averaging fewer than five deaths a day since April.

Michelle White, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief of staff, said that while vaccines are widely available, she knows barriers to access linger, and the need for messaging — that the shots are free, and insurance and identification aren’t required — remains.

“Right now we are completely focused on using all available resources to get as many Nevadans vaccinated as possible,” White said.

But a return to mask mandates or capacity restrictions still doesn’t look likely.

“If you are unvaccinated in the state of Nevada, the risk we’ve all faced since our first case over a year ago remains,” White added. “However, now that risk can be even greater with the emergence of the variants and increased mobility.”

Ellie Graeden, a state COVID-19 adviser, said the best way to protect against any strain of COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated.

“Delaying that second dose may give more time for variants with new resistant mutations to evolve,” she said.

That could make everyone’s protection less effective, including those who have had their shots, she said.