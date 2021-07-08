Police: Man suspected in 2 fatal shootings booked in another slaying

A California man suspected in two fatal shootings and a string of other crimes was booked Wednesday in connection with another slaying, according to Metro Police.

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, who was already in jail, was rebooked on count of open murder in the death of man whose body was found July 3 at an apartment in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, police said.

At the time, police said the death was “suspicious in nature,” and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Police did not detail how they linked Carrillo to the death.

Officers initially arrested Carrillo on July 1 after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot in the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said.

Earlier that day, he shot a man to death in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue and stole a car, police allege.

According to Metro, Carrillo had been involved in “several criminal incidents” since June 26, including the shooting of a customer at a convenience store June 30 in the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway.

Police also linked Carrillo to an assault June 27 in the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive; a stolen vehicle June 29 near Charleston and 13th Street; and a robbery June 30 in the 1400 block of Charleston, according to Metro dispatch logs.

After his arrest, Carrillo denied shooting anybody, according to a police report.