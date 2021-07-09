Best Bets: Garth Brooks, Criss Angel, Intocable and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Lots of laughs, unbelievable illusions and powerful musical performances are all on tap for the second weekend of this sizzling summer month. Along with those high temperatures, expect to see plenty of packed houses and big crowds on the Strip as more shows and live entertainment venues return to normal levels of business, and most importantly, stay hydrated and have fun.

CRISS ANGEL One of the all-time most popular magicians in Las Vegas and around the world reopened his smash hit “Mindfreak” at the Planet Hollywood Resort earlier this week, bringing back the spectacle his loyal fans have been anticipating for more than a year. Catch him at 7 p.m. all weekend long at the Criss Angel Theater on the resort’s mezzanine level and prepare to be astounded. July 9-11, caesars.com.

DWIGHT YOAKAM & RANDY HOUSER Next up at the overwhelmingly relaxing, general admission-only Mandalay Bay Beach concert series are two distinctly different country artists teaming up for one night of memorable music. Kentucky singer-songwriter and familiar actor Dwight Yoakam and Mississippi pop-country chartbuster Randy Houser are ready to get the party started Friday night. July 9, mandalaybay.com.

INTOCABLE The 20-year-strong sound of Intocable, founded by Texans Ricky Muñoz and René Martinez, fuses the familiar style of Tejano with the folkier, more romantic elements of Norteño music. All the varied abilities of this influential band will be on full display during a pair of weekend performances at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. July 9-10, hob.com.

GARTH BROOKS Like Justin Bieber’s one-off concert Friday night at Wynn, this highly anticipated superstar event — likely to be the first capacity crowd at Allegiant Stadium — appears to be sold out. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see there are still tickets available for Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour stop just off the Strip. With the big Poirier-McGregor UFC fight nearby at T-Mobile Arena, this is going to be one exciting Saturday night in Las Vegas. July 10, allegiantstadium.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER The long-running Aces of Comedy series at the Mirage Theatre has returned to the Strip and this weekend the laughs are coming from talk TV host, author and overall troublemaker Chelsea Handler. July 10, mirage.com.