Cosby case not about justice

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling dismissing the aggravated indecent assault conviction of Bill Cosby shows that our criminal system favors the rich and famous.

Only a wealthy client can afford attorneys who can talk to the prosecutor and reach an agreement not to prosecute a client. (Harvey Weinstein had a similar agreement.) There is no such formal agreement found in the rules of criminal procedure, as new evidence can always come to light showing a person’s guilt.

In Cosby’s case, the agreement with the former prosecutor was not even in writing, and that prosecutor kept his word insofar as he did not go after Cosby. The prosecutor claimed there was insufficient evidence to charge Cosby, but that just means he believed the wealthy, famous, older person over the young female victim, and ignored any complaints from others.

If the alleged agreement was made so the victim could receive compensation in a civil lawsuit (and she did receive a $3.38 million settlement), then you have to wonder if the prosecutor allowed Cosby to pay his way out of the criminal case.

Some may say the Cosby case shows that our justice system works, but I say it shows that it only works for the wealthy and famous, who can pay and pay and pay. Clearly, Cosby got sympathy from the court, as an ordinary defendant with a public defender could not get such a case before the state Supreme Court.