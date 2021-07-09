Lombardo must stand on his own

Sheriff Joe Lombardo refuses to denounce Donald Trump’s big lie, which caused an insurrection and a nationwide dispute over the safety of our elections.

We need a governor who is not afraid of Trump, a free-thinking governor who is loyal to our constitution, who cares about the people of Nevada and is not concerned with pleasing a sick puppy like Trump. If you need Trump’s OK to run for office in Nevada, you are in it for the glory and not because you want to make things better for Nevadans.

I will not vote for anyone who gets endorsed by Trump.