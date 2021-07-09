Police: Driver faces murder count after running man down with vehicle

A driver accused of running down a man in a parking lot after a dispute has been arrested on a count of open murder, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The victim was standing in the parking lot while involved in a dispute with the suspect, 54-year-old David Welch, police said. Welch accelerated his vehicle toward the victim and ran him over, police said.

Welch fled the area, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

On Thursday, detectives located Welch and arrested him, police said. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said.