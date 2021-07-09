Rejuvenated downtown Las Vegas beckons locals to rediscover the charms of an old gem

As Americans get out and explore during the pandemic recovery, here’s a question for local residents: Why let out-of-towners have all the fun when it comes to visiting downtown Las Vegas?

Thanks to the transformation of downtown in recent years, a playground of creativity and diverse experiences lies right in the heart of our community, waiting to be explored just a short drive away.

We encourage readers to patronize the merchants who made this makeover happen — the restaurateurs and artists, the retailers and nightspot owners, the resort operators and entertainment promoters, and so many more.

Thanks to them, an area that was in steep decline as early as the early 2010s is now home to an array of dining establishments offering tastes from multiple continents, an arts district, a pair of terrific cultural attractions in the Mob Museum and Neon Museum, an eclectic collection of retail shops, and other sights and sounds. Then there’s the Fremont Street Experience, which has roared back from the pandemic and is positively thriving. The corridor’s recently revived live music shows are attracting large crowds, as are its casinos and its biggest newest attraction — the 35-story Circa resort, which opened this past fall.

Unfortunately, our downtown lost an iconic supporter last year with the untimely death of Tony Hsieh, the visionary whose investments were largely responsible for the turnaround. Although Hsieh had largely moved on to other interests at the time of his death, his contributions to downtown were instrumental.

But by following Hsieh’s example and becoming downtown champions, local residents can keep it strong.

Doing so benefits our entire community. Not only does a strong downtown Las Vegas continue attracting the visitors who keep our economy strong, it supports families of thousands of employees and business owners there, and provides locals with an array of things to do and see.

To keep it healthy, though, we need to do our part by patronizing the central businesses district.

This is a great time to head downtown for lunch, a little shopping and maybe a happy hour visit afterward. And before you leave, be sure to scoot a few blocks south and check out the arts district.

Yes, we know it’s hot outside. But Las Vegas residents are tough, and there are plenty of places to pop in to cool off, have a cold drink and recharge.

It’s a trip in which everybody wins — downtown merchants, the entire community and, of course, the person enjoying the many things downtown has to offer.