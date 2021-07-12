Cortez Masto reports raising almost $2.8M in recent months

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reported raising almost $2.8 million over the past three months as she gears up to run for reelection next year.

The Democrat's campaign said Monday that she ended June with $6.58 million in her campaign account. Of the $2.8 million she took in from April through June, 95% of the donations were contributions of $100 or less, according to her campaign.

The senator released her latest fundraising numbers ahead of Thursday's deadline to file a quarterly campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission.

Cortez Masto is the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate. She was elected in 2016, winning the seat held by longtime Sen. Harry Reid after he retired.

She's expected to face a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt. Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general, has said he's having conversations about running for public office again. The head of the Senate Republican political arm told The Associated Press last month that he expects Laxalt to challenge Cortez Masto.

Sam Brown, a Republican businessman from Reno and Army veteran, filed with the FEC as a Senate candidate last week. He has not yet released a fundraising report.