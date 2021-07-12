Police: Man dies after crashing into gas station, fighting with customers

A man who crashed his car into a gas station and then began fighting with customers died after officers took him into custody, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Washington Avenue, police said.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident, police said. They took him to Las Vegas City Jail to be booked on a count of DUI, but when they arrived, he was unresponsive and medical personnel were summoned, police said.

The man was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his name and cause of death.