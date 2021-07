I-15 reopens in northwestern Arizona; fire caused closure

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — A nine-mile (14.5-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 15 across the corner of northwestern Arizona reopened to traffic Tuesday after a 5 1-2-hour overnight closure due to a brush fire.

The closure occurred Monday night north of Mesquite, Nevada, and south of St. George, Utah.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway reopened at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.