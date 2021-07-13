Record highs continue to tumble across all corners of Nevada

RENO — Temperature records continue to tumble across all corners of the state with one more scorching day forecast in Nevada on Tuesday before the heat is expected to begin to subside.

Elko tied a record that stood for more than century Monday when the 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) at Elko Airport equaled the old mark set in 1917.

South Lake Tahoe, California, where mountain highs have been about a dozen degrees above normal for more than a week, reached 92 F (33 C) Monday, shattering the record of 89 F (32 C) set in 2012.

It was 104 (40 C) in Tonopah, breaking the record of 102 F (39 C) set in 1990 and Reno tied the record of 104 F (40 C) set in 2005.

Desert-Rock-Mercury north of Las Vegas set a new record Monday of 112 F (44 C) , eclipsing the old mark of 111 F (43.8 C) set in 2003.

The heat briefly gave way to thunderstorms late Monday and early Tuesday around Las Vegas, where the National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning around Valley of Fire State Park and areas south toward Lake Mead. About 7,500 homes in North Las Vegas lost power due to damage from high winds.