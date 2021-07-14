Pedestrian hit by SUV dies at Las Vegas hospital

A pedestrian died after she was hit Tuesday night by an SUV outside of a marked crosswalk, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. north of East Fremont Street and East Oakey Boulevard, police said.

The SUV was headed south on Fremont when the pedestrian was hit about 250 feet north of an established crosswalk, police said.

The 43-year-old Las Vegas woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, police said. Her name was not released pending notification of family members, police said.

The driver, a 58-year-old Las Vegas woman, was not injured, police said. She remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.