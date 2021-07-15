Bill would allow racial profiling

Senate Bill 452 was a racial profiling bill disguised as gun violence prevention legislation. This bill failing was one of the greatest moments in Nevada’s history.

This legislation would have let casinos use police officers to profile and target anyone they didn’t like, especially people of color. It’s very interesting that this bill was pushed by an assistant district attorney and was supported by a casino CEO.

Casinos are already gun free zones, and most of the Strip violence is happening on the street or in the parking garages, which this law would not have touched. But anti-Second Amendment people are so blinded by hate that they would let a horrible racial profiling bill through just to say they tried to do something against guns.

Instead of trying to pass real change like prosecuting anyone who commits a crime with a gun, which rarely happens, the Legislature tried to push this S.B. 452 disaster instead. Maybe next session the casinos can try to ban cars at their properties to stop all the drunk drivers that leave their properties.