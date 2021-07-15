Driver, 64, dies after low-speed crash near Las Vegas airport

A 64-year-old Las Vegas man was pronounced dead today after a low-speed, single-vehicle crash near McCarran International Airport, according to Metro Police.

A pickup truck was traveling slowly east on Flight Path Avenue about 5 a.m. when it ran over a raised median at Paradise Road and hit a signpost, police said.

The incapacitated driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of family members.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of the driver’s death, which will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until a determination is made, police said.