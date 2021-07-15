Curtain Up: Miss Behave Gameshow, Tape Face, Banachek, Terry Bradshaw and more Vegas showbiz news

The fantastically wild and creative “Miss Behave Game Show,” formerly in residence at Bally’s on the Strip, is coming back to life this weekend at downtown’s Majestic Repertory Theatre. But the Friday and Saturday shows sold out quickly, so act fast if you want to catch its two new dates at 8 p.m. July 23 and 24. Tickets are just $20 and available at majesticrepertory.com. Created by and starring versatile entertainer Amy Saunders, “Miss Behave” was last performed in Las Vegas in March 2020 at Bally’s and was scheduled to close before the pandemic struck. It ran in the former Back Room space for nearly three years. Considering the buzz on this cult favorite, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the show find a new permanent home on or off the Strip.

Several Strip shows have been relocating from temporary pandemic-era venues back to their original theaters and showrooms, but the unique “Tape Face” performance at Harrah’s is doing something different. After reopening in November in the biggest venue at the resort, Harrah’s Showroom, in order to accommodate socially distanced audiences and other restrictions, the cast and crew will be wrapping it up on July 18 and sliding over to Harrah’s Cabaret starting on July 23. The cabaret space already hosts the “X Country” revue and will welcome back “Menopause the Musical” on July 22, and “Tape Face” will take the 6 p.m. slot Wednesday through Sunday. Before COVID, “Tape Face” was thrilling even smaller audiences in the tiny House of Tape just off the Harrah’s casino floor, a repurposed former restaurant space. Now that the show will have a better-built permanent space, it should continue to grow as one of the funniest and most charming shows on the Strip.

A third show from SPI Entertainment and the Strat was announced this week to join rock legend Sammy Hagar and magician Xavier Mortimer in the Strat Theater starting very soon, on August 4. “Banachek’s Mind Games Live” stars mentalist, illusionist and escape artist Banachek, one of the most in-demand consultants for the top magical entertainers in the world including David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Criss Angel and David Blaine. Known as “the world’s greatest mind reader,” Banachek will be making his Las Vegas Strip debut in the new thriller, which will be performed at 4 p.m. nightly except Tuesday. Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $29.

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” is set to return to the Atrium Showroom at Luxor on September 9 and will be performed at 8 p.m. on select dates through the end of the year. The NFL legend’s song-and-dance-and-storytelling production was building momentum before the pandemic and it’s a natural fit for football season in Las Vegas, especially the upcoming season that will finally see fans in seats at Allegiant Stadium to root for the Raiders. Tickets start at $66 and are on sale now.

One of Las Vegas’ favorite piano men is celebrating a significant anniversary this weekend. The great Kenny Davidsen, who you can catch Friday nights at the Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge when he’s not playing downtown’s Don’t Tell Mama or serving as musical director for Mondays Dark, moved to Las Vegas from Brooklyn ten years ago this week. The owners of Don’t Tell Mama at Neonopolis are throwing a party Saturday night to mark the occasion and it promises to be a who’s-who of local musicians.

The Cosmopolitan is bringing back its popular Boots on the Boulevard country concert series during NFR week in December. This year’s artists are Brantley Gilbert (December 4), Cody Johnson (December 8-9) and Dierks Bentley (December 10-11), and tickets for all shows go on sale July 23 through Ticketmaster. Another show announced this week for the Chelsea music hall at the Cosmo: Hard rock faves Deftones will be back in Las Vegas on April 22 and those tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16.

Also announced this week: 16-time Grammy winner David Foster will perform on January 21 at Encore Theater at Wynn, performing songs he wrote or produced and telling the stories behind the music and the iconic artists with which he’s collaborated. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale Friday, July 16.

“27 – A Musical Adventure” at Virgin’s 24 Oxford space is running a special for locals. Nevada residents can grab tickets for $27 using this Ticketbat link. And starting this Sunday, July 18, a 3 p.m. matinee performance will expand the schedule. The musical tribute production also runs Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m.