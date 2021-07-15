Trusty walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing center

A community trusty walked away Wednesday from Casa Grade Transitional Housing in Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

Inmate Freddie Wright, 43, left the facility at 2 p.m. for work but did not report to his approved job site, officials said.

Wright arrived at the Department of Corrections on Jan. 30, 2018, from Clark County. He is serving a sentence of four to 10 years for driving under the influence, officials said.

He has tattoos on both of his arms, back and chest, including “Kimberly” on his right hand and “Wifey Right” on his left hand, officials said.

He is also known as Jabari, Hassell, Miniker and Bar, officials said. His is affiliated with the Crips gang, officials said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911, officials said.

Casa Grande, located in the 3900 block of West Russell Road, houses up to 400 nonviolent offenders who are within 18 months of their parole eligibility date. It gives them the chance to find work and secure permanent housing before reintegrating into society, according to the Department of Corrections.