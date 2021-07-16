Police barricade closes stretch of Tropicana west of Las Vegas Strip

A man went into an apartment this morning without the residents' permission and refused to come out, according to Metro Police.

The incident, which happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, turned into a barricade situation and closed part of the street, police said. Police reported shortly after 1 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody without incident.

Residents asked the man to leave before Metro was summoned, police said. Officers also asked the man to open the door and come out, but he refused, police said. Metro did not say how the man was eventually taken into custody.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the apartment.

Tropicana was temporarily closed to traffic between Valley View Boulevard and Procyon Avenue, just west of the Las Vegas Strip, police said. People were asked to avoid the area, police said.

No additional information was released.