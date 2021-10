Woman wins $646,000 at downtown Las Vegas casino

A woman from Hawaii won just over $646,000 on Thursday at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas.

The visitor hit a progressive jackpot while playing a Buffalo Inferno slot machine late Thursday morning, according to a new release.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot after making a $15 bet, the release said. The Buffalo Inferno game is manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming.