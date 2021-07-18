Don’t beg people to get their shots

Enough already! Quit the hand wringing and begging ­— inoculating people who choose to eschew the vaccine is just as likely as convincing them to switch political parties.

Continue reaching out to those who can’t make it to a site and continue with these creative incentives (no pot please), but put an end date of Sept. 30 on the vaccinations. After that date, reserve it only for second doses. Ship all the rest of it off to the countries where the people want it and need it but can’t get it or can’t afford it.

After Sept. 30, if one wants to finally participate, they should be required to pay $250-$500 for their vaccine hesitancy.

To control the pandemic and the potentially dangerous variants, we need as many people in the world vaccinated —not just those in the United States. Those who have chosen to forgo the vaccine are putting personal freedom ahead of community — their family, friends, co-workers, complete strangers and the world.

Requiring compliance will only result in riots, something we certainly don’t need these days.

So let’s just accept they’re not going to take the shot(s) and stop the begging. Let them take their chances. Should things go badly, they only have themselves to blame.