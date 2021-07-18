Las Vegas weather: Multiple parts of the area under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued flash food warnings for multiple parts of Southern Nevada this afternoon as thunderstorms produced heavy rains.

The first warning was issued for northeast Clark County, including Bunkerville and Mesquite. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Do not attempt to drive into flood waters,” the weather service posted onto social media.

A few minutes later, a similar warning was issued for Mountain’s Edge, which received at least one-half of an inch of rain. A warning was also issued for the eastern part of Henderson and into Las Vegas near Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Regional Flood District reports water levels at more than 11 feet between Eastgate Road and the Interstate 515.

The storms are expected to last through the early evening before clearing out of the valley, the weather service said.