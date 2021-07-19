Extreme heat is an emergency

Our recent terrible heat wave has certainly garnered a lot of attention and understandably stoked concerns that we’re in for more of the same this summer

There is no doubt that heat kills, and climate chaos is bringing more of it, exacerbated by the worsening drought and endless wildfires.

Thanks for the excellent editorial in the July 13 Sun regarding climate change dangers. We can always count on the Sun to give us true and realistic information, even if it’s unpleasant, rather than resorting to misleading scare tactics.

Americans must know the truth about climate-induced extreme weather events, and have shown time and again that we can handle it. Unfortunately the truth is too often subverted by misinformation or outright lies, which serve to retard progress in dealing with the climate emergency. Indeed it is an emergency; we are running out of time for mitigating solutions. The expectation is for things to only get worse before they get better.

There are now four bills in Congress that include a price on carbon and distribution of the fees in various ways to help people. We must contact our elected representatives and urge them to support pricing carbon and offering a dividend as part of any proposed climate legislation. There is no time to waste. The next heat wave is around the corner.