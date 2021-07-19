Las Vegas Strip musical residency shows coming back with full force

Sun File Photo

Bruno Mars returned to his headlining gig at Park MGM’s Park Theater over Fourth of July weekend for performances that sold out so quickly the pop R&B chart-topper had to add more dates throughout the month.

Two weeks later, Usher launched his new residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, serving up a special preview performance Wednesday night for VIPs and superfans before the production’s official opening night on Friday. Announced during the pandemic shutdown in September 2020, the ambitious Strip debut from the 42-year-old singer, dancer and actor who has recorded seven No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts is off to a spectacular start and is selling tickets for 16 more performances through January 1.

Those are the first two of the Strip’s many musical residency shows to return to their epic Vegas venues, with many more on the way later this year stretching into 2022. With the 2016 openings of T-Mobile Arena and Park Theater, the 2019 renovation of the Colosseum and this fall’s opening of the Theatre at Resorts World, this type of Vegas show — pioneered in modern times by the superstar standings of Celine Dion, Elton John, Cher, Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and more — is poised for further expansion.

Not all of the big-name recurring acts running on the Strip in 2019 have announced comebacks; Lady Gaga and Aerosmith are both expected to return to Park Theater but have not indicated when as of yet. But plenty of stars are making their way back to the Vegas galaxy this summer and fall, selling tickets quickly and filling up many of the Boulevard’s biggest venues. Here are the residency shows on the horizon:

Aug. 13-14: George Strait at T-Mobile Arena

Because he plays at T-Mobile and not at one of the more recognizable residency rooms on the Strip, the country legend’s “Strait to Vegas” series is sometimes overlooked. But Strait has been returning to the arena several times a year since the venue first opened five years ago, breaking plenty of box office records along the way. These August dates are his only Vegas shows on the calendar right now, but don’t be surprised to see more shows announced soon.

Aug. 17-19: The Righteous Brothers at South Point Showroom

The reformed duo of Bill Medley and Bucky Heard had been Harrah’s Las Vegas headliners since 2016 until recently jumping ship and scheduling nine shows this year at the South Point.

Aug. 25: Santana at House of Blues

Woodstock icon Carlos Santana has completely revamped his rock-and-jazz powerhouse production at Mandalay Bay’s beloved music hall and is ready to resume his Vegas residency for its ninth year. These comeback shows will also serve as a tune-up for Santana’s planned tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Aug. 31: Donny Osmond at Harrah’s Showroom

A year after finishing 11 years of performances at the Flamingo with his superstar sister Marie, Osmond announced a new solo residency continuing his partnership with Caesars Entertainment, this time at Harrah’s. Like Usher’s show, this one was unveiled during the pandemic and generated healthy buzz and fast sales.

Sept. 10: Lionel Richie at Encore Theater

Hitmaker Richie’s Strip comeback may technically be more limited engagement than residency, but after a successful run at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater and a handful of shows at Wynn’s Encore Theater in 2019, this run could easily evolve into a more permanent situation.

Sept. 16: Barry Manilow at Westgate International Theater

This comeback is a big one as Manilow’s 2018 return to the Las Vegas property where he previously performed for more than five years was hailed as a smash success and the production became the foundation for a strong entertainment lineup at Westgate. Manilow’s dedicated fan base will have lots of reasons to celebrate this fall.

Sept. 17: Keith Urban at the Colosseum

Urban was the first resident to perform at the refreshed Caesars Palace centerpiece two years ago and his comeback is key to the next generation of diverse headliners at this historic property.

More residencies returning or starting up later this year include:

Oct. 6: John Fogerty at Encore Theater

Oct. 6: Rod Stewart at the Colosseum

Oct. 22: Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater

Oct. 29: Sting at the Colosseum

Oct. 29: Sammy Hagar at the Strat Theater

Nov. 5: Celine Dion at the Theatre at Resorts World

Dec. 1: Carrie Underwood at the Theatre at Resorts World

Dec. 2: Shania Twain at Zappos Theater

Dec. 29: Katy Perry at the Theatre at Resorts World