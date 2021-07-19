Nevada man gets probation for voting twice in 2016 election

A Nevada man was sentenced Monday to up to two years of probation for his guilty plea to a rare felony charge of voting twice in the same election, state Attorney General Aaron Ford said.

Craig Frank’s attorney, Thomas Boley, called the sentence Frank received from Clark County District Court Judge Bita Yeager a fair and appropriate resolution to the case.

Frank, 53, avoided trial when he pleaded guilty in February to voting more than once in the 2016 presidential election. He acknowledged voting both in Benton, Arkansas, and in Las Vegas.

The judge said Frank could face a year to 30 months in prison if he violates terms of his plea agreement.

But if he completes probation, the charge against him can be reduced to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to vote more than once in the same election, his attorney said.

Frank was indicted in August 2019 after an investigation by the Nevada state Department of Public Safety.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” Ford said in a statement.