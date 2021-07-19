Sand Dollar Lounge to open location at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas

Courtesy

The Sand Dollar Lounge, a live music and craft cocktails bar, will soon have a sister location at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas, officials announced today.

The bar will be constructed near the gaming floor and could be opened in October, Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said. The Sand Dollar’s flagship bar is west of the Strip on Spring Mountain Road.

“The Plaza is known for its vintage Vegas character and is proud to partner with a legendary venue like the Sand Dollar,” Jossel said. “We’ve been looking for ways to improve our entertainment options after 11 p.m., and this fits with our brand. Downtown needs more lounges with live music.”

The lounge will go into a nearly 5,000-square-foot space that was previously known as the Plaza Event Center. It was a live lounge back in the early 2000s, Jossel said, and most recently was used for viewing parties for various events.

It’s expected that live music — many of the performers will be local — will take place at the venue Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

“Sand Dollar Downtown will be focused on recreating the classic age of electric blues and rock 'n' roll in the downtown corridor,” said Nathan Grates, co-owner of the Sand Dollar, in a statement.

Jossel said he hopes to announce plans for another new bar concept inside the Plaza later this year.