Frontier adding Las Vegas flights based on pent-up demand

David Zalubowski / AP

Frontier Airlines is adding roundtrip routes in September between Las Vegas and New Orleans, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Harlingen, Texas.

Once the additional flights begin, Frontier will have 54 nonstop routes from McCarran International Airport.

Introductory sale price rates for the new flights start at $29 and go up to $59. The sale prices will last until July 26.

Travel must take place for the introductory fares between Sept. 9 and Dec. 15, though dates from Nov. 18 through Nov. 30 are blacked out.

“Today’s announcement highlights our confidence in the continued rebound of travel and pent-up demand for travel to the entertainment capital of the world,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial air travel at Frontier.

Flights to Minneapolis and New Orleans will run four times weekly. Flights to the remaining three cities will run twice weekly.