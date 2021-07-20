Police: Driver killed after crossing into oncoming traffic

A man who drove into oncoming traffic on a northwest Las Vegas road died overnight after hitting a compact SUV, according to Metro Police.

The 26-year-old man’s Toyota Camry caught fire, and he died at the scene early today, police said. The other motorist was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. on Durango Drive near Gowan Road, police said.

The Camry was headed north when it crossed the center median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Toyota RAV4, police said.

The crash resulted in the 73rd traffic fatality this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.