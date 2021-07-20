Police searching for driver after pedestrian hit, dies

Metro Police say they are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian on a central Las Vegas road Sunday morning.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, police said.

The 72-year-old Las Vegas resident had stepped into the road to take a picture of a business when a silver 2005 Toyota Highlander, which was heading east, struck him, police said.

The man died at University Medical Center hours later, police said.

The driver of the SUV left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.