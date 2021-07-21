Las Vegas Sands reports $192 million loss

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $192 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion. In Las Vegas, the company owns and operates the Venetian and Palazzo, which it is selling.

Las Vegas Sands shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.42, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS