MGM resorts, Orix submit proposal to build first casino in Japan

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 | 12:53 p.m.
Reuters reports that U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and partner Orix Corp. have submitted a proposal to build their first casino resort in Japan.
To read the full story, click here.
Currently: 90° — Complete forecast
Wednesday, July 21, 2021 | 12:53 p.m.
Reuters reports that U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and partner Orix Corp. have submitted a proposal to build their first casino resort in Japan.
To read the full story, click here.