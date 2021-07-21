Las Vegas Sun

August 3, 2021

MGM resorts, Orix submit proposal to build first casino in Japan

An exterior view of the Bellagio on Aug. 28. 2016.

Reuters reports that U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and partner Orix Corp. have submitted a proposal to build their first casino resort in Japan.

