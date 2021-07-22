Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide

A man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in what Metro Police are calling a murder-suicide Wednesday night in south Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at an apartment in the 2700 block of West Serene Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

Officers found the man dead and his wife critically injured, police said. She later died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The couple will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not provide additional information.